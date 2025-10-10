Austria scores 10 goals in World Cup qualifier as England beats Wales in friendly

Austria's 10-0 thrashing of the world's worst soccer team headlined a night of mismatches in World Cup qualifying in Europe on Thursday, while England overwhelmed Wales in a friendly without Harry Kane or Jude Bellingham.

There were also big wins for the Netherlands and Denmark as European qualifying resumed in the fight to secure places in next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Croatia — the 2018 runner-up and 2022 semifinalist — stayed in first place and in control of its group after a 0-0 draw at main rival Czech Republic in a match that failed to live up to its billing.

Arnautovic record

Austria overwhelmed San Marino — the nation at the bottom of FIFA's world ranking — for a fifth straight win in qualifying, with 36-year-old striker Marko Arnautovic netting four of the goals to become his country's record scorer with 45.

With second-place Bosnia-Herzegovina conceding a goal in stoppage time to draw 2-2 at Cyprus, Austria opened up a two-point gap atop Group H and has a game in hand.

There are 12 groups in total, with each team that finishes in first place advancing directly to the World Cup. The second-place teams will advance to the playoffs.