Erling Haaland fires Norway closer to World Cup as Italy stay in hunt

PARIS: Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to pass 50 international goals in record time as Norway cruised to a 5-0 thrashing of Israel on Saturday, edging closer to qualifying for a first World Cup finals since 1998.

Before the match in Oslo, hundreds of people attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration, chanting "Free Palestine" to protest against Israel's "genocide" in Gaza, AFP journalists reported.

Norwegian police dispersed a gathering of pro-Palestinian activists with tear gas and made several arrests.

Inside the Ullevaal Stadium, several dozen Israeli fans waved their country's flag and a banner reading "Let the Ball Talk!".

Norway now lead Group I with 18 points, six more than second-placed Italy, who beat Estonia 3-1 in Tallinn to stay on track for qualification.

The comfortable win in Oslo leaves Norway firmly in control of the group as they seek a place at next year's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

After a meek performance, Israel take on Italy in Udine on Tuesday knowing they must win to keep alive their fading hopes of qualifying.

Haaland became the fastest player in men's international football to reach 50 goals for his country and now boasts 51 goals for Norway in just 46 games.