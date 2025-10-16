Morocco's third goalkeeper stars in shootout to secure a spot in the Under-20 World Cup final

SANTIAGO: Third goalkeeper Abdelhakim El Mesbahi came off the bench near the end of extra time and made the decisive save in the shootout as Morocco edged France 5-4 on penalties Wednesday to qualify for its first Under-20 World Cup final.

The Moroccans will play for the championship against Argentina, which edged Colombia 1-0 to reach its eighth final at the under-20 tournament.

Argentina, which has won all of its matches in Chile, is aiming for a seventh Under-20 world title.

French goalkeeper Lisandru Olmeta's own goal in the 32nd minute gave Morocco the lead before midfielder Lucas Michal equalized in the 59th.

It was tied 1-1 in regulation and near the end of extra time, when Morocco's coach Mohamed Ouahbi sent in El Mesbahi for the shootout.

El Mesbahi had headshots of France's players printed on his water bottle and a small graphic of where they might direct their penalty kicks.