Show time! ‘Creative Capital’ Delhi likely to host Messi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is working to make the city the “creative capital” of India, with plans to host mega events that can accommodate lakhs of spectators, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday. She announced that over the next 70 days, 30 renowned artists will perform in Delhi.

Delhi Tourism, Arts, Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said American rapper Travis Scott and singer Akon will perform in the city soon, and talks are ongoing for Argentinian football star Lionel Messi to visit in December. Gupta said, “To make Delhi an ‘Event-Friendly City,’ rental charges of major stadiums and auditoriums have been significantly reduced, and these venues are being upgraded to international standards.” She added that a Single Window System for event permissions, logistics, and security has been introduced to ensure smooth organisation.

The CM added that the Single Window System, successfully used for Kanwar Yatra, Ramlila, Durga Puja, and Chhath Puja, will now simplify processes for event organisers.