Harry Kane strikes again as Bayern beat Dortmund to stay clear in Bundesliga

MUNICH: Harry Kane scored for the seventh straight game as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home on Saturday -- their 11th win from 11 games in all competitions this season.

The win kept Bayern five points clear atop the Bundesliga table as they maintained their perfect record with 21 points from seven outings this term.

"It was a big game. Dortmund were unbeaten for a while and we were too," Kane, who scored his 104th goal for the champions, told reporters.

"We have to keep getting those wins. We're doing that well so far."

Defeat left Dortmund fourth, seven points adrift of Bayern.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany named Kane in the number 10 role behind Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson, who made his third start for his new club.

Kane took no time to show his creative chops, threading passes for wingers Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, who both had great chances inside the opening 10 minutes.

Kane then nodded Bayern in front with a typical poacher's goal from a corner on 21 minutes to notch up his 400th goal at club level.

The forward now has 19 goals in 11 games in all competitions this season for Bayern, including 12 in the league.

After the one-way traffic of the opening period, Dortmund were better in the second half and should have drawn level when Serhou Guirassy pounced on a Bayern error and teed up Karim Adeyemi, who slipped while trying to shoot.

Jobe Bellingham came off the bench late on and his mistake, hesitating in possession in his own box, allowed Olise to slide in and score with 11 minutes left.

Kane said he spoke to compatriot Bellingham about the error, telling him: "'Keep doing what you're doing'.

"He's a great player with a lot of potential," the England captain added of the 20-year-old.

Dortmund pulled one back through Julian Brandt, who got a boot to a dangerous Julian Ryerson cross in the 84th minute, but the visitors could not make their late pressure count.

With his current contract expiring at the end of next season, Kane told reporters after the Dortmund win "conversations will happen" about a extension at Bayern.

"There's no rush, but I think things are going really well. I've said before how happy I am at Bayern."