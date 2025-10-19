Leandro Trossard sinks Fulham as leaders Arsenal go three points clear

LONDON: Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League as Leandro Trossard sealed a 1-0 win against Fulham on Saturday.

Belgian forward Trossard bagged his first league goal this season in the second half at Craven Cottage.

That was enough to clinch Arsenal's fifth successive victory in all competitions and extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Arsenal were installed as the bookmakers' favourites to win the Premier League after Liverpool's two successive defeats knocked the champions out of pole position.

Manchester City's 2-0 win against Everton earlier on Saturday had taken them briefly above Mikel Arteta's side into first place.

But the north Londoners regained top spot with an efficient if unspectacular performance by the banks of the River Thames.

"It is a really tough place to come. We have experienced that in the last few years. We put a lot into it. We had some giveaways in the first half, but we became more dominant throughout the game," Arteta said.

"They have been together for many years, so they know how to adapt."

Arsenal have won six of their eight league matches this season as they chase a first English title since 2004.

Fulham threatened an early opener when Harry Wilson's reverse pass reached Raul Jimenez, but the Mexican's effort was pushed away by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Pouncing on a misplaced pass by Gabriel Magalhaes, Wilson went close with a curler that flashed just past the far post.