Manchester United beats Liverpool 2-1 with Maguire's late goal

LIVERPOOL: After nine painful years, and at the 11th time of asking, Manchester United ended its Anfield hoodoo with a 2-1 win against Premier League defending champion Liverpool on Sunday.

Harry Maguire's 84th-minute header secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in Ruben Amorim's tenure as United boss.

Twelve minutes from time, Cody Gakpo had cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's opener after just 61 seconds.

Defeat leaves Liverpool four points adrift of Arsenal at the top of the table and Arne Slot is still searching for answers in how to get the right blend after splashing out nearly £450 million ($604 million) on new players in the transfer market.

United close to within two points of their historic rivals and up to ninth in the table to ease the pressure on Amorim after his biggest win in nearly a year in charge.

Liverpool had only lost one of the previous 14 Premier League meetings between the sides, and United had not tasted victory at Anfield since the early days of Jurgen Klopp's reign in January 2016.

