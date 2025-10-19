Messi bags hat-trick as Inter roar into playoffs with 5-2 win over Nashville

MIAMI: A rampant Lionel Messi scored a sensational hat-trick to virtually seal Major League Soccer's Golden Boot award on Saturday as Inter Miami roared into the playoffs with a 5-2 victory over Nashville SC.

The Argentine superstar came into the final day of the regular season leading the scoring table with 26 goals -- two more than Los Angeles FC's Denis Bouanga.

Bouanga was in action later Saturday, but with an astonishing 29 goals from 28 matches, Messi was poised to claim his first MLS Golden Boot and also staked his claim to a second Most Valuable Player award with a bravura performance that saw Inter rally to clinch third place in the Eastern Conference.

They'll face the same Nashville team in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs starting on October 24.

"What can I say about Leo?" Inter coach Javier Mascherano said. "Today he was exceptional, as he usually is. Surely he will be awarded the Most Valuable Player award for what he has demonstrated.

"I'm happy for him because he has helped us win the match once again."

Nashville had seen some quality chances go begging when Messi put Miami in front in the 34th minute with a cracking goal from outside the penalty area -- taking a pass from Jordi Alba and making one cut before he unleashed a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner.