La Liga cancel plan to hold Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami

BARCELONA: La Liga's plan to hold a Barcelona match in Miami in December has been called off because of "uncertainty" about the game within Spain, the Spanish top flight said in a statement Tuesday.

Champions Barca were set to face Villarreal in the United States on December 20, which would have been the first European league fixture to be played abroad.

La Liga said their promoter for the match decided to cancel the organisation of the event because of "uncertainty generated in Spain in recent weeks".

The Spanish top flight said they "deeply regret that the project, which represented a historic and unparalleled opportunity to take Spanish football to the international stage, cannot go ahead".

Tickets for the game at the Hard Rock Stadium were due to become available on Tuesday, but organisers said the presale was "delayed" before the plan was scrapped.

The match will now be held at Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica home as normal.

"Barcelona respects and accepts the decision to cancel the match against Villarreal in Miami... just as we respected and accepted the decision to play when it was made at the time," said Barca in a statement.

The Catalan giants said they regret "the lost opportunity to expand the image of the competition in a strategic market with growth potential" and that US-based fans "will be deprived of witnessing" the game in the flesh.