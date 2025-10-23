Champions League: Bellingham strike helps Real Madrid edge Juventus

MADRID: Jude Bellingham's goal helped record 15-time winners Real Madrid maintain their 100 percent start to the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Juventus on Wednesday.

Xabi Alonso's Spanish giants mostly outplayed their visitors but could not extend their lead after England international Bellingham netted from close range in the second half.

Italian heavyweights Juventus, now without a win in seven games across all competitions, fought hard but failed to find an equaliser at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid's solid win was ideal preparation for Sunday's Clasico against rivals Barcelona in La Liga and left them as one of five sides to win all three of their opening league phase matches, including holders Paris Saint-Germain.

"It was a very tough game with chances at both ends and we had to sweat for it, but it was an important win against a big team," Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told Movistar, after making his 300th appearance for the club.

Both teams tried to figure each other out in a tentative opening period, but slowly Alonso's team began to take control.

Brahim Diaz flicked the ball to in-form French superstar Kylian Mbappe, whose shot was tipped away by Michele Di Gregorio.