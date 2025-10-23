Chelsea teenagers shine in rout of 10-man Ajax in Champions League

LONDON: Chelsea took full advantage of an early red card for Ajax captain Kenneth Taylor to thrash the Dutch giants 5-1 in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Enzo Maresca's gamble in making 10 changes paid off as Marc Guiu and Moises Caicedo struck before Enzo Fernandez and Estevao converted from the penalty spot in the first half.

Tyrique George rounded off the scoring in the second half as for the first time in Champions League history three teenagers scored for the same team.

"We trust a lot of young players," said Maresca after the goals for Guiu, Estevao and George. "That is the strategy of the club, but not only the ones that we buy. Also the ones from the academy."

Victory made it back-to-back Champions League wins after an opening night defeat at Bayern Munich.

The Blues climb to 11th in the table, while Ajax remain rooted to the bottom of the Champions League standings.

Ajax arrived in London without a point or even a goal so far in this season's Champions League.

With Chelsea bearing the brunt of an injury crisis on the back of winning the Club World Cup in July, Maresca clearly targeted the visit of the four-time European champions as one he could afford to rest a number of his key players for.

Only Romeo Lavia, who came off at half-time at the City Ground, was retained from the side that won 3-0 at Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

However, that included the return of Fernandez from injury, the club's record signing in Caicedo and Brazilian wonder kid Estevao.