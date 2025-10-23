Liverpool end losing streak with thumping win at Eintracht Frankfurt

FRANKFURT: Liverpool broke a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Hugo Ekitike scoring for the English champions against his former club.

After Ekitike levelled for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai all grabbed goals, the latter two assisted by Florian Wirtz on his return to Germany.

Liverpool came into Wednesday's match staring down the barrel of their worst losing run in 73 years dating back to 1953-54, when they were relegated from the top flight.

"We're Liverpool and if we win a game of football it's not that we'll celebrate until tomorrow, but I'm pleased we were able to win," Liverpool manager Arne Slot told DAZN.

The Dutchman benched the out-of-form Mohamed Salah and Liverpool conceded first for the fifth straight game when Rasmus Kristensen scored on the counter.

The Reds soon kicked into gear however, scoring three goals inside 10 minutes to take a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Wirtz, who had no goals or assists in the Premier League or Champions League since his big-money arrival at Anfield, laid on second-half goals for Gakpo and Szoboszlai to put the match to bed.

While Wirtz broke his goal contribution duck, Alexander Isak again was subbed off at half-time for Federico Chiesa.

"He had to go off at half-time because he felt his groin a little bit," Slot told TNT Sports of Isak's withdrawal.

"That's a pity. I've said many times, it's such a difficult balance to find with a player that missed three months."

The win will do Liverpool's confidence as a whole the world of good but Slot's side will face bigger tests than Frankfurt, who have now conceded 23 goals in their past six games.

"We know what quality we have in the team -- all world-class players," Wirtz said. "We didn't start well but we came together and turned the match around."

"I can do much, much more," Wirtz added of his assists. "I'm satisfied we won and that I finally laid on some goals."