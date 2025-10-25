Manchester United outscores Brighton 4–2 to break into Premier League top four

MANCHESTER: Manchester United climbed into the Premier League's top four with a 4-2 victory over Brighton, as Sunderland went second after stunning Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday.

United took nearly a year into Ruben Amorim's reign to win back-to-back league games but have now won three-in-a-row after ending Brighton's run of success at Old Trafford.

The Seagulls had won on their previous three visits amid a run of six wins in seven league games against United.

There are signs of the Red Devils' £200 million trio ($266 million) of attacking additions in the transfer window, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, beginning to click.

Cunha curled in his first goal for the club from outside the box to open the scoring.

Casemiro's deflected effort doubled United's lead before half-time.

Sesko then teed up Mbeumo to fire in at the near post.

Danny Welbeck's brilliant free-kick and Charalampos Kostoulas' header set up a nervy finale.

But Mbeumo smashed home his second goal to seal the points in the 97th minute.

United surge ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham into the Champions League places and within three points of leaders Arsenal.