Liverpool suffer fourth consecutive Premier League defeat at Brentford

LONDON: Liverpool slumped to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat as Brentford bullied the defending champions in a 3-2 win on Saturday.

Goals from Dango Ouattara, Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago secured victory for the Bees, who climb to 10th in the table.

Liverpool slip to sixth and could be seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal by Sunday as their title defence has collapsed in spectacular style over the past month.

The Reds have lost five of their last six games in all competitions as Arne Slot appears lost for answers in how to develop a cohesive team from a Premier League record spend of nearly £450 million ($600 million) in the transfer window.

"I have a clear idea of where we have to improve but that hasn't been the case in other games. We didn't do the basics right today," said Slot.

"You cannot compare all of them but the most concerning thing is that you lose four times in a row.

"Afterwards you can judge the performance and today was the worst in my opinion from all the four."

One of Slot's big decisions was taken out of his hands as Alexander Isak missed out with a groin injury. Mohamed Salah did return after starting on the bench as Liverpool thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Brentford have long been exponents of the long throw-in tactic that has become popular across the Premier League this season.

Liverpool struggled to deal with the flight of Michael Kayode's throw-ins all night and one was the source of the opening goal.

Kristoffer Ajer flicked on the Italian's wicked delivery and Ouattara volleyed in.