Napoli go top with slump-ending win over Inter but lose De Bruyne

MILAN: Kevin de Bruyne injured himself hitting his fourth Serie A goal but Napoli went on to beat visiting Inter Milan 3-1 on Saturday, halting their slide and moving to the top of Serie A.

AC Milan left the leadership door ajar when they drew with Pisa on Friday night to move onto 17 points. Napoli are now one point clear at the top after a timely win at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli had been struggling, losing two of their last three Serie A games, including a defeat at AC Milan, before suffering a 6-2 humiliation at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday.

They responded in front of their home crowd.

"It was a fantastic evening. We played like a top team, we knew we had to put in a great performance and we did it," said Napoli's Scott McTominay. "There was a great reaction after the bad night in the Champions League."

Napoli won a penalty after 33 minutes when Henrikh Mkhitaryan brought down Napoli right back Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Mkhitaryan injured himself making the challenge and went off before De Bruyne stepped up to convert the penalty.

It was the Belgian's fourth league goal of his first Italian season since moving from Manchester City. He had already scored twice from the penalty spot and once with a free kick.

But the 34-year-old clutched a hamstring after scoring and was helped off the field before play resumed.

"We're going through a tough spell with lots of injuries – Kevin picked up one today too – but we responded with great character," said Napoli coach Antonio Conte.