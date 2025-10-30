Liverpool crisis mounts after League Cup exit against Palace

LONDON: Liverpool crashed out of the League Cup on Wednesday as Crystal Palace's 3-0 win in the fourth round added to the mounting crisis at Anfield.

Ismaila Sarr struck twice in the first half and Yeremy Pino grabbed the third to condemn Arne Slot's side to a sixth defeat in their last seven games in all competitions.

Slot fielded a weakened team as he prioritised Liverpool's crucial games against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City over the next two weeks.

But it was still another embarrassing result for Liverpool, coming hot on the heels of a 3-2 loss at Brentford on Saturday that further dented their spluttering Premier League title defence.

The Reds have lost their last four league matches and trail leaders Arsenal by seven points.

"It's not Liverpool standards to lose six out of seven," Slot said. "But it's only two days to rest, play the next one, then only two days' rest, play Real Madrid and then a few days more for Man City.

"Everyone can have his opinion about it, but with the squad we are having maybe 15, 16 first team players available, this is the choice I've made.

"The pressure was already very high for the upcoming week where we again have to face three very difficult teams."