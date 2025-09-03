Josh Sargent hopes to end 6-year international scoring drought, aims for World Cup roster spot

Josh Sargent could end a 2,118-day international goal drought Saturday when the United States plays South Korea in the first of eight friendlies coach Mauricio Pochettino will use to evaluate his player pool before his pre-World Cup training camp.

Rather than dwell on the dry spell, Sargent would rather concentrate on his hot start for Norwich in England's second-tier League Championship. The 25-year-old from O'Fallon, Missouri, has scored six goals in his club's first five games and captained the team in four matches.

"Of course I know it's been a while," he said Tuesday before the Americans' first training session with the full roster. "I'm doing so well at the club level at the moment — I just keep reminding myself how well I'm doing there. I know I can score goals and I know it's a matter of time that I'm going to score for the national team. So just going to put my head down and keep working hard and I know the goals will come."

Sargent joined Werder Bremen at the start of 2018, just before turning 18, and debuted that December. Instantly recognizable because of his bushy red hair, Sargent scored 11 Bundesliga goals in 70 games over three seasons before the team was demoted to the second division for 2021-22, then transferred to Norwich and scored four goals in 2022-23, getting braces against Bournemouth in the League Cup and Watford in the Premier League.