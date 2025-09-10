Portugal edge Hungary in World Cup qualifying thriller

BUDAPEST: Joao Cancelo slotted home from the edge of the box to snatch Portugal a thrilling 3-2 win at Hungary on Tuesday, sending them top of their 2026 World Cup qualifying group.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also on target as Roberto Martinez's side secured their second win from their two opening games against the spirited hosts, for whom Barnabas Varga netted twice in Budapest.

Portugal lead Group F on six points from Armenia on three after their win over the Republic of Ireland earlier.

"We knew it would be complicated, we made mistakes and allowed transitions," said Bernardo Silva, who levelled for Portugal after Varga opened the scoring.

"It's always difficult to find balance, probably one of the hardest things in football, especially against teams that defend with such a low block.

"Above all, it is a young team that is still growing, but the most important thing is the six points, and we took a giant step towards securing qualification for the World Cup."

Nations League champions Portugal were high on confidence after thumping Armenia 5-0 on Saturday and dominated possession.

However, it was Hungary who took the lead as Ferencvaros striker Varga found a gap in Portugal's defence and nodded home Zsolt Nagy's cross.