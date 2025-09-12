Venezuela, Peru fire their coaches after failing to qualify for 2026 World Cup

CARACAS: Venezuela has fired coach Fernando Batista after the men's national team failed — again — to qualify for the World Cup.

Venezuela, the only South American team to have never competed in a World Cup, arrived at the last round of qualifiers needing a win over Colombia to secure the seventh place in the standings that grants a spot in the international playoffs.

But Batista's team lost 6-3, and Bolivia defeated Brazil 1-0 to secure the ticket for the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

Venezuela's soccer federation said late Wednesday the 55-year-old Batista, who spent 20 months at the helm, was fired "due to the fact that the objectives in this cycle were not achieved."

Peru makes change

Peru fired coach Oscar Ibanez after the team finished ninth in the 10-country South American competition. Only Chile had a worse campaign.

The 58-year-old Ibanez, who was appointed as interim coach after Jorge Fossati was fired, won just one of six matches.

Peru last played in a World Cup in 2018.

Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay have qualified for next summer's World Cup.