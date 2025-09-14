Haaland-inspired Man City inflict derby demolition on Man United

Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City inflicted another damaging defeat on Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim with a comprehensive 3-0 win on Sunday.

Phil Foden opened the scoring before Haaland took centre stage with a second-half double, either side of an incredible miss from the Norwegian, as City bounced back from two consecutive Premier League defeats.

United went into a derby ahead of City in the table for the first time in five years.

But that owed more to City's early season struggles than signs of progress for Amorim's men, who have taken just four points from their opening four games and been dumped out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Grimsby.

To cap a fine City display, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma marked his debut with a stunning save from Bryan Mbeumo to deny United a foothold in the game at 2-0.

City remain six points adrift of leaders Liverpool, but victory is a huge confidence boost for Pep Guardiola's side ahead of facing Serie A champions Napoli and Premier League title rivals Arsenal next week.

Before kick-off, both sets of fans put rivalry aside to pay tribute to boxing legend Ricky Hatton, who died on Sunday at the age of 46.

A massive City fan, Hatton's face was displayed on big screens during a minute's applause.

Foden, a fellow boyhood City supporter, said before kick-off the news gave the home side extra motivation to win in Hatton's honour.

And the England international was central to a much-needed victory after a difficult start to the campaign for Foden and City.

The 25-year-old was the Premier League player of the season in the 2023/24 campaign, but his form dipped drastically last season.

Fitness issues meant he had not started a game this season until Sunday, but took just 18 minutes to make his mark.

United's defence allowed Jeremy Doku to bundle his way to the by-line and the Belgian's cross picked out Foden, completely unmarked, to head in the opening goal.

Both goalkeepers were under the spotlight as Ruben Amorim kept faith with Altay Bayindir over new signing Senne Lammens.