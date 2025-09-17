Liverpool's galaxy of stars launch quest for Champions League glory

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool have splashed out on a forward line that is now the envy of Europe to give Arne Slot the weapons to win the club's seventh Champions League crown.

Despite cruising to the Premier League title last season, the Reds invested nearly £450 million ($614 million) in transforming their squad during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool twice smashed their own transfer record to land Swedish striker Alexander Isak for £125 million and German forward Florian Wirtz for an initial £100 million that could rise to £116 million.

Those deals made Hugo Ekitike's £69 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt look modest, while nearly £100 million more went on a pair of attack-minded full-backs in Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Yet the best business conducted by the Premier League champions arguably came even before the window opened when they persuaded veteran stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to sign new deals.

Liverpool go into their Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday buoyed by four wins out of four in the Premier League.

Atletico, by contrast, picked up their first victory of the season against Villarreal on Saturday, after collecting just two points from three winnable games.

Slot said Tuesday that Liverpool had performed "far above" his expectations during the summer, alluding to the trauma following the death of forward Diogo Jota in a car crash in Spain.

"For us to be on 12 points now is so much more than I expected, especially after we've had so many changes in our squad," the Dutchman said.

"I think we can do better, but we're not every time going to face Newcastle away and Arsenal at home."