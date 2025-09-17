Mbappe scores 2 as Real Madrid wins on opening night of Champions League; Arsenal subs deliver

Kylian Mbappé converted two penalties and 10-man Real Madrid came back to beat visiting Marseille 2-1 on Tuesday on the opening night of the Champions League.

The victory meant that 15-time champion Madrid became the first team in competition history — since the rebranding in the early 1990s — to reach 200 wins.

And it gave former Madrid playing standout Xabi Alonso a victory in his Champions League debut as the club's coach.

Timothy Weah put visiting Marseille ahead early on but Mbappé struck back from the penalty spot in the 29th and 81st.

The first penalty came after a foul on Rodrygo and the second for a handball by a defender.

Mbappé now has 50 goals in 64 matches with Madrid.

"We are happy that he keeps scoring goals and has been feeling more and more comfortable," Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde said of the France star. "Our job is to make sure the ball gets to him and that he can have even more scoring opportunities than he is having now."

Madrid captain Dani Carvajal was sent off in the 72nd for headbutting Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.