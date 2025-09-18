Harry Kane says Champions League 'more open' than Bundesliga after netting 2 goals against Chelsea

BERLIN: Harry Kane says the Champions League offers more opportunities to score than the Bundesliga after he grabbed two goals in Bayern Munich's 3-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

The England star tucked away a penalty after he was brought down by Moises Caicedo, then capitalized on teammates' pressure on Malo Gusto when the ball fell kindly for him to fire inside the far post.

"I always feel like in the Champions League you create maybe more chances than the Bundesliga, the games are maybe a bit more open, and that suits me," Kane told broadcaster DAZN.

"Hopefully I can get more than 11 this year," he added, referring to his tally in the Champions League last season.

The 32-year-old Kane has already scored nine goals in five games across all competitions for Bayern so far this season — 10 goals in six games including the German Supercup.

"It's always the aim to improve and get better," he said.

Bayern got the scoring underway when Michael Olise forced an own goal from Trevoh Chalobah and might have scored more against a Chelsea team that seemed to fizzle out of energy the longer the game went on.

Cole Palmer responded to Kane's first goal with a brilliant finish of his own and he also produced a smart finish to beat Manuel Neuer late on, but that score was chalked off for offside after a VAR review.