PSG copes without star forwards and routs Atalanta 4-0 in Champions League

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coped easily without its star forwards and could even afford to miss a penalty as it began its Champions League title defense with a 4-0 victory over Atalanta on Wednesday.

The exceptional teamwork in coach Luis Enrique's side was a hallmark of their Champions League title run last season. It was on display once again as central defender Marquinhos, winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left back Nuno Mendes and substitute Gonçalo Ramos all scored at Parc des Princes.

"It's a joy to see such a performance. I think our fans can be happy," Luis Enrique said. "We created a lot of chances and deserved the win."

So far it does not look like the crisis some PSG fans feared after Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué — who starred in the 5-0 rout of Inter Milan in the Champions League final — both were injured on international duty with France this month.

In their absence, 19-year-old striker Senny Mayulu got a rare start. He scored PSG's last goal against Inter on May 31 and Luis Enrique selected him ahead of Ramos, who netted 19 goals in all competitions last season.