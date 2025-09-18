Van Dijk snatches Champions League win for Liverpool as Simeone sees red

LIVERPOOL: Virgil van Dijk's stoppage-time winner sparked a confrontation between Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and Liverpool fans at Anfield as the Reds opened their Champions League campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory on Wednesday.

Simeone was shown a red card in the aftermath of Van Dijk's 92nd-minute header after his side had come from 2-0 down to level thanks to a double from Marcos Llorente.

Liverpool looked on course to wipe the floor with the struggling Spanish giants after scoring twice in the opening six minutes.

Mohamed Salah outshone Alexander Isak on his first Liverpool start as his free-kick deflected in off Andy Robertson before the Egyptian fired home himself.

Llorente was the scourge of Liverpool five years ago as Atletico came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Anfield in a contentious last-16 tie.

History was set to repeat itself until this time Liverpool grabbed the late winner that lit the fuse between the home support and the visiting manager.