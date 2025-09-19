Erling Haaland sets new Champions League scoring benchmark but still far behind Ronaldo

MANCHESTER: Another goal, another record for Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City striker became the fastest player to score 50 goals in the Champions League in a 2-0 win over Napoli on Thursday — reaching the landmark in his 49th game in European club soccer's top competition.

Haaland surpassed the previous record by former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took 62 games to reach that total.

"He seems to break every record going. At his age, it's unheard of what he's doing," City teammate Phil Foden said.

At the age of 25, Haaland looks capable of chasing down Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time Champions League record of 141 goals.

"The numbers speak for itself," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "If he plays 10, 12 years... if he maintains this progression, absolutely (he can)."

Haaland already took Van Nistelrooy's Champions League record as the fastest player to score 30 goals, back in 2023. That same year he became the fastest player to score 50 in the Premier League.

He has 130 goals in 151 appearances since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

"How lucky and fortunate we are to have to him," added Guardiola, who said Haaland's record puts him among the game's greats like Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.