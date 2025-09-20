Manchester United earn vital win against Chelsea, easing pressure on Ruben Amorim

LONDON: Manchester United beat Chelsea in a chaotic match at Old Trafford on Saturday to earn vital breathing space for beleaguered manager Ruben Amorim as Liverpool stayed perfect in the Premier League.

But Graham Potter's future as West Ham boss appears bleak after a fourth defeat in five matches left the club firmly rooted in the relegation zone.

All eyes were on a rain-lashed Old Trafford for the early evening kick-off, with Amorim in desperate need of a win after a terrible start to the season.

United were handed an early boost when Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in the fifth minute for bringing down Bryan Mbeumo.

United captain Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 14th minute, turning home from close range on his 200th Premier League appearance.

Casemiro doubled United's lead in the 37th minute but minutes later turned from hero to villain after he pulled back Andrey Santos and was shown a second yellow card, meaning both teams were now down to 10 men.

Chelsea struggled to make an impact in the heavy conditions after the break, but Trevoh Chalobah brought the visitors back into the match with a bullet header 10 minutes from time.

The visitors gave United some nervy moments in the closing stages but Amorim's men held out for a vital win, which takes them into the top half of the table.