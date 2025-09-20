Messi stays silent on Inter Miami contract extension while attending 1v1 soccer finals

MIAMI: Lionel Messi went to watch some soccer on Friday. He didn't say a word about his own future.

The Inter Miami star — who is closing in on a contract extension that will keep him with his Major League Soccer club through at least the 2026 season and likely beyond — showed up to watch the global finals of the 1v1 soccer tournament that he helped create and is sponsored by a hydration drink that he co-founded.

His appearance came days after he and Inter Miami closed in on an extension, one that the sides have been working on for months and would assure him of being with the club when it plans to open its new stadium near Miami International Airport next year.

Messi watched both the men's and women's semifinals and then the finals of his event. He greeted the winners on stage and signed autographs for fans, even taking a large group selfie with the entire crowd at the end.

But there were no hints about the contract — he did not address reporters — and no news was coming from his team on Friday, either.

"I hope it happens soon, because I think it's great news not only for the club but for MLS in general, right?" Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said earlier Friday at the team's training base in Fort Lauderdale, when asked about the extension.