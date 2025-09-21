Another Kane hat trick as Bayern beats Hoffenheim for Bundesliga record start

BERLIN: That man again.

Harry Kane scored his second hat trick of the season on Saturday to steer Bayern Munich to a 4-1 win at Hoffenheim for the best Bundesliga start any team has made after four rounds.

The England captain scored before the break and converted two penalties after it to take his club tally to 12 goals in six games across all competitions — 13 goals in seven games including the German Supercup.

Kane's other hat trick was in the Bundesliga-opening 6-0 rout of Leipzig.

Bayern's record of 12 points with a goal difference of 15-plus is the best after four rounds of the Bundesliga since it started in 1963.

Bayern was fortunate Hoffenheim did not capitalize on its early dominance after coach Vincent Kompany opted to rotate his squad with five changes from the team that defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday — Kane scored twice in that game.

Among them, Nicolas Jackson made his first start since his switch from Chelsea, and the 17-year-old Lennart Karl made his first Bundesliga start for Bayern.