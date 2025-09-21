Mbappé, Militão strike from distance as Real Madrid deals Espanyol first loss

BARCELONA: Kylian Mbappé and Éder Militão scored from well outside the area to help Real Madrid ease past Espanyol 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday and deal the Barcelona-based side its first loss.

Espanyol gave Militão space and the Brazil defender fired a right-foot screamer into the top corner in the 22nd minute. A diving Marko Dmitrovic got only fingertips on the ball.

It was Mbappé's turn in the 47th when he had time to pick a spot in the bottom corner and smashed a strike that Dmitrovic could only watch nestle into the net.

Mbappé has seven goals in six games for Madrid this season, including a double in its 2-1 win over Marseille to start the Champions League on Tuesday.

"When you are facing a defense set well inside its area, you have to try from long range," coach Xabi Alonso said. "Militão's goal was very good, and Kylian scored in transition. We are taking steps forward and continue to grow."

Madrid's fifth win in as many rounds moved it five points clear of Espanyol and Barcelona, which hosts fifth-placed Getafe at its 6,000-seat Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham went on as a late substitute for his first appearance since he underwent an operation on his left shoulder on July 16.

Eduardo Camavinga also went on with Bellingham after several weeks out with an ankle injury.