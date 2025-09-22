Football

Inter Milan bounces back from consecutive losses in Serie A with 2-1 win over Sassuolo

Federico Dimarco scored early on after being set up by Petar Sucic and Carlos Augusto doubled the lead in the 81st with a deflected shot.
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.
Associated Press
Updated on
1 min read

MILAN: Inter Milan bounced back from consecutive losses in Serie A with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday.

Federico Dimarco scored early on after being set up by Petar Sucic and Carlos Augusto doubled the lead in the 81st with a deflected shot.

Walid Cheddira pulled one back for Sassuolo in the 84th after an exchange with Domenico Berardi.

Inter, which was coming off defeats to Udinese and Juventus but won 2-0 at Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, has six points after opening the season with a 5-0 rout of Torino.

Serie B champion Sassuolo remained with three points.

Earlier, Lorenzo Pellegrini scored as Roma beat Lazio 1-0 in the capital derby.

Also, Nikola Krstovic scored twice as Atalanta won 3-0 at Torino; Como rallied to win 2-1 at Fiorentina with a stoppage-time goal from Jayden Addai; and promoted Cremonese remained unbeaten after a 0-0 draw with Parma that newly signed Jamie Vardy sat out.

