Martinelli's stoppage-time goal gives Arsenal 1-1 draw against defensive Man City

A goal by Erling Haaland was perhaps to be expected. What Manchester City did next certainly wasn't.

With an ultra-defensive performance so unlike a team coached by Pep Guardiola, City came close to holding out against Arsenal for the most unusual of wins in a Premier League match between two title contenders on Sunday.

Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, Eberechi Eze played a ball over City's packed defense and substitute Gabriel Martinelli latched onto it before lobbing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for Arsenal's dramatic equalizer in a 1-1 draw.

"We've obviously gained the respect of the opposition," Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said, "... we probably haven't dominated a game against Man City as we did today."

No one has.

The 32.8% average possession by City is the lowest by a Guardiola team in a top-flight match, according to statistic supplier Opta.

Rice noted City went to a 5-4-1, adding: "I've never seen them do that."