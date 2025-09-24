Alexander Isak scores first Liverpool goal in League Cup win, Chelsea survive scare

LONDON: Alexander Isak scored his first Liverpool goal to inspire a 2-1 win against Southampton in the League Cup third round, while Chelsea survived a scare to beat third-tier Lincoln on Tuesday.

Isak was making his third appearance for Liverpool since his British record £125 million ($169 million) move from Newcastle on transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old had drawn a blank in his 58-minute debut appearance against Atletico Madrid and also failed to net after coming off the bench for the last 23 minutes of Saturday's Merseyside derby win over Everton.

But Isak got off the mark in the 43nd minute as Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy tried a short pass that was intercepted by Federico Chiesa, who picked out the Sweden striker to fire home.

It was a belated birthday present for Isak, who turned 26 on Sunday.

Isak, who had scored for Newcastle in their League Cup final win against Liverpool last season, was taken off at half-time as he builds up his fitness after missing pre-season training while his transfer was being negotiated.

Shea Charles equalised for the Championship side in the 76th minute with a close-range finish after a wayward header from Liverpool's Wataru Endo.

Arne Slot had made 11 changes from the Everton game but substitute Hugo Ekitike saved Liverpool's understudies from a penalty shoot-out when he finished off Chiesa's pass in the 85th minute.

The French striker took off his shirt to celebrate and was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Liverpool have made a perfect start to the season, with seven successive wins, including five in the Premier League to take them to the top of the table and one in the Champions League against Atletico.

"Not our best performance. You can expect that if you play a complete new team. So many players that haven't played for a long time," Slot said.

"There were positives. Giorgi Mamardashvili had a good game in goal. A first goal for Alexander and another from Hugo."