Lionel Messi scores two goals, Inter Miami clinches playoff spot with 4-0 win over New York City FC

NEW YORK: Lionel Messi had two goals and an assist to reach 37 goal contributions this season and Inter Miami clinched a playoff spot with a 4-0 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night.

Miam (16-6-7), which won its third straight game, extended its league-leading goal total to 64 this season. Five of Miami's last six MLS matches have featured at least three goals, most recently a 3–2 victory over D.C. United.

After his first-half assist, Messi became the first player in MLS history to record at least 35 goal contributions in consecutive seasons. After two second-half goals, Messi became the fourth player in MLS history to record eight multi-goal games in a single season.

Messi made it 2-0 in the 74th minute when he chipped it over Matt Freese, who had come out of his area on a breakaway.

Luis Suárez, coming off a suspension, converted a penalty kick in the 83rd and Messi added another goal three minutes later.

Óscar Ustari recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season.

New York City (16-10-5) had its three-game winning streak come to an end.

New York City had two good scoring chances in the first half. Thiago Martins was left alone at the far post on a corner kick but his header went right at Ustari. Nicolás Fernández cut back his defender in the box and got Ustari to dive the wrong way, but his shot went just wide off the post.