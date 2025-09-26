US vows to block efforts to ban Israel from 2026 World Cup amid growing calls for sanctions

The United States government has announced it will oppose any attempts to ban Israel from participating in the 2026 World Cup. Calls for sporting sanctions against Israel have grown amid accusations of genocide in Gaza.

In a statement released to multiple media outlets on Thursday, a US State Department spokesperson affirmed, “We will absolutely work to fully stop any effort to attempt to ban Israel’s national football team from the World Cup.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be hosted jointly by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that UEFA, the European soccer governing body, is moving toward a vote to suspend Israel’s football federation over the conflict in Gaza, according to sources familiar with the proposal.

A majority of UEFA’s 20-member executive committee is expected to back a vote in favor of suspending Israeli teams from international competitions, two anonymous sources told the Associated Press due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Such a suspension would bar Israeli national and club teams from participating in international competitions, including next year’s World Cup. Israel’s men’s team is set to resume its World Cup qualifying campaign in two weeks with away matches against Norway and Italy.