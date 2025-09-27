Harry Kane scores twice to reach 100 Bayern goals in record time

MUNICH: Harry Kane scored twice to reach 100 goals for Bayern Munich on Friday as the German champions continued their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Playing his 104th game for Bayern, Kane became the fastest man to 100 goals with a club in Europe's top-five leagues, breaking the record of 105 matches jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

The England striker is averaging two goals a game in the current Bundesliga campaign.

"It's crazy even for me to be honest. It's an honour to reach 100 goals for this great club and to do it so quickly is something I'm really proud of," Kane told Sky Germany.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany also hailed his striker's performance, noting that it was not just goals that Kane delivered.

"I always remind people to look at his defensive work and how much he tracks back as well. He's broken this record but he's done so while giving so much to the team," said the Belgian.