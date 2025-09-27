La Liga leaders Real Madrid left 'hurting' after 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Atletico

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said his team deserved their 5-2 thrashing by rivals Atletico Madrid in Saturday's derby clash.

League leaders Los Blancos had won all their previous games this season but were outplayed by Diego Simeone's side at the Metropolitano stadium.

"We didn't play well as a team, or in pressing, we were not at the level that we should be," Alonso told reporters.

"We're in a construction phase, today was our first loss and we have to take conclusions from what happened, but there are no excuses, we're hurting, it's a derby and a deserved defeat."

Alonso said his team were not combative enough against the Rojiblancos, who played with intensity and attacked relentlessly.

"We lacked that intensity... we didn't compete well enough today, not at the level that these games need," continued Alonso.

"We're not happy, but we can't forget what we were doing before, what we were doing well.

"We're in a state of progress... how we react to this will be the important thing, in the next game, or when we face a strong opponent, like Atletico were today.

"We wouldn't be smart if we're not capable of taking the positive out of the pain that we have today."