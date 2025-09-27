Liverpool's perfect start ended by Crystal Palace, Man Utd beaten at Brentford

LONDON: Liverpool's perfect Premier League start came undone in a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday as Manchester United suffered another setback in losing 3-1 at Brentford.

Palace are now the only undefeated team in the Premier League after extending their club record run to 18 games in all competitions without losing, including three games against Liverpool.

"These are the moments why we love football. The fans will have a great Saturday evening now," said Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

"We deserved it. Great performance, great game, great win."

The English champions were finally made to pay for another disjointed performance after being bailed out by a series of late goals in winning their opening five league games.

Ismaila Sarr fired the FA Cup winners into an early lead after Liverpool failed to deal with a corner.

Liverpool looked set to be rescued by another late goal when Federico Chiesa swept home a loose ball in the box to equalise on 87 minutes.

This time the Reds were on the other end of a late winner.

Nketiah produced a composed finish in a packed penalty area with almost the last kick of the game.

Victory takes Palace up to second and within three points of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Arsenal can move back into second and cut the gap on their title rivals to two points when they travel to Newcastle on Sunday.