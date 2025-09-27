Manchester United to take on Brentford FC in the crucial Premier League clash

BRENTFORD: Manchester United and Brentford will both be eager to secure victory at the Gtech Community Stadium in the opening fixture of the weekend on Saturday, September 27. Brentford is currently a single point outside the relegation zone in 17th place, while Manchester United is in 11th.

Brentford does not have any new injury updates or suspensions heading into the match. Manchester United will be missing a host of players, including Casemiro, who is suspended after his red card against Chelsea, while Amad and Noussair Mazraoui are both missing the match as well.

The last meeting between these two sides ended in a thrilling 4-3 victory for Brentford. The Bees swarmed into a 4-1 lead, with an own goal from Luke Shaw, a brace from Kevin Schade, and goal from Yoanne Wissa. Manchester United fought its way back into the match with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Amad, but Brentford held off the comeback for long enough to secure a famous victory.

PREDICTED XIS

Brentford: Kelleher, Lewis-Potter, Pinnock, Collins, van der Berg, Kayode, Henderson, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago, Outtara

Manchester United: Bayindir, de Ligt, Maguire, Yoro, Dorgu, Bruno, Ugarte, Shaw, Mbeumo, Sesko, Mount