Manchester United posts record revenues but is still making losses

MANCHESTER: Manchester United posted record revenues in its latest annual accounts despite missing out on Champions League soccer and enduring its worst-ever Premier League campaign.

But despite revenues of 666.5 million pounds ($910 million) the 20-time English champion still reported losses of 33 million pounds ($45 million).

"To have generated record revenues during such a challenging year for the club demonstrates the resilience which is a hallmark of Manchester United," chief executive Omar Berrada said.

The accounts for the year ending June 30, 2025 came after minority owner Jim Ratcliffe embarked on cost-cutting measures, which have seen two rounds of job cuts with an estimated reduction of more than 400 members of staff, as well as ticket price hikes.

United told fans in January it could not sustain its losses and Ratcliffe later said the club was in danger of running out of money by the end of the year.

Losses fell from 113.2 million pounds to 33 million.

United's commercial strength comes despite its ongoing troubles on the field, which have seen it struggle to keep pace with Premier League rivals like Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.