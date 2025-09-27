West Ham sack head coach Graham Potter, Nuno tipped to take over

LONDON: West Ham sacked head coach Graham Potter on Saturday after only nine months in charge, with former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo tipped to take over the club which is languishing 19th in the Premier League.

Potter, 50, is the second Premier League manager to lose his job this season after taking over the troubled London Stadium club in January, when they were in 14th position.

"Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations," the club said in a statement.

"The board of directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team's position in the Premier League as soon as possible."

West Ham have picked up just three points from their opening five Premier League games and are due to face Everton on Monday.

Reports in the British media have tipped Portuguese coach Espirito Santo as Potter's successor.