San Siro's fate in balance as Milan decides on sale to Serie A giants

MILAN: The future of one of the world's most famous stadiums will be decided on Monday when councillors in Milan hold a knife-edge vote on whether to sell the San Siro to the city's two football giants.

Inter Milan and AC Milan, who between them have been crowned European champions 10 times, are waiting to see whether Italy's economic capital will allow them to purchase from the city the site on which the San Siro sits for 197 million euros ($230 million).

A vote in favour would allow the two clubs to build a brand new ground with a capacity of 71,500 on the land adjacent to the current stadium which serves as matchday car parking and a local park.

Once completed the new stadium would replace the current San Siro, which would then be almost entirely demolished in order to make way for new parkland and office space and entertainment facilities with everything to be designed by architectural firms Foster and Partners and MANICA.

Inter and Milan proposed the purchase of the site to the city in March after a previous project -- in which the land remained public -- was abandoned in 2023 following three years of it winding its way through bureaucratic and political corridors.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala's city government approved a resolution for the sale earlier this month, but in order for just over 28 hectares of public land to be sold to private enterprise that resolution has to pass a vote of Milan's 48 city councillors and the mayor.

There is no guarantee of that happening, and that is a problem for Sala as the purchase proposal needs to be approved before the end of this month, otherwise there won't be enough time to complete the sale before a public building protection order on the second tier comes into effect in November.

Sources within the city council have repeatedly told AFP over the past six months that any vote on the sale could go either way, and public announcements from a number of councillors after the past few weeks confirm that.