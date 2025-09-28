Son's brace fuels LAFC as Messi frustrated in Miami draw

MONTREAL: Son Heung-min scored two goals and Denis Bouanga added another as Los Angeles FC beat St. Louis City 3-0 on Saturday for a fourth straight Major League Soccer victory.

Bouanga's 23rd goal of the season puts him one behind Inter Miami's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi atop the MLS scoring charts.

Messi has 24 goals in 23 games, but he came up empty as Miami were held to a 1-1 draw with Toronto.

South Korea star Son, the former Tottenham captain who signed with LAFC in August for a reported MLS record $26 million, has eight goals in eight MLS games, quickly settling in with Bouanga to build a formidable attack.

Gabon international Bouanga seized upon a St. Louis miscue and buried a shot from outside the area to give LAFC a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, marking his fifth straight game with at least one goal.