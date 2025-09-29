Pulisic magic leaves Milan wondering what American can do when fully fit after he destroys Napoli

MILAN: A fully fit Christian Pulisic will be feared by every Serie A team after the United States international led AC Milan to a 2-1 win over defending champion Napoli on Sunday.

It was Napoli's first loss of the season.

Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri had said shortly before kickoff that Pulisic was not in the best shape but the American lit up San Siro and had a goal and an assist before he had to be sacrificed when his team was reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

It was Pulisic's sixth goal in seven matches this season for Milan.

Milan and Napoli top the Serie A standings with 12 points along with Roma after the capital side beat Hellas Verona 2-0.

The match was billed as an early season title battle and it was also the first meeting in more than 11 years between two of the most successful Italian coaches in Allegri and Napoli counterpart Antonio Conte.

Milan got off to the perfect start as it took the lead after less than 150 seconds thanks to some magic from Pulisic. The American evaded Luca Marianucci to race from his own half down the left and keep the ball from going out. He cut in and went past the Napoli defender again to roll the ball across for Saelemaekers to tap in.

Milan should have doubled its lead through Pulisic's superb throughball but Youssouf Fofana fired over.

Pulisic got on the scoresheet himself in the 31st minute. This time it was Strahinja Pavlovic who was allowed to surge forward and he rode a couple of weak challenges before pulling back for Fofana, who touched it on for Pulisic to sweep home.

Milan appeared to be heading for a surprisingly comfortable win but made matters harder for itself when defender Pervis Estupiñán needlessly gave away a penalty and was sent off for dragging back Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the area.

Kevin De Bruyne converted the penalty for his third goal in five matches since joining Napoli on a free transfer from Manchester City.

With Milan down to 10 men and needing to protect a slender need, Pulisic was taken off for defender Davide Bartesaghi, going off to a standing ovation at San Siro.