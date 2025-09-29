Yamal enters game in the 58th minute with an assist in the 59th as Barcelona beats Real Sociedad

MADRID: Lamine Yamal needed only a minute to make an impact in his return to action after an injury.

Yamal came off the bench in the second half and set up Robert Lewandowski's 59th-minute go-ahead goal in Barcelona's 2-1 win against Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The fifth win in a row for the Catalan club across all competitions moved Barcelona to the top of the Spanish league, one point ahead of Real Madrid, which was crushed 5-2 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Barcelona has scored at least a goal in 44 games in a row in all competitions, equaling a run that the club last achieved in the 1940s. The current streak began in late 2024 after a 1-0 league defeat at Leganes.

"I am very proud," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. "I think this victory will really help us keep improving."

Yamal came into the match in the 58th to replace Roony Bardghji and make his first appearance after missing four matches because of a pubic-area injury sustained while playing for Spain's national team during the international break.

"It's very good to have him back," Flick said.

Yamal also had a goal disallowed for offside in the 74th, and nearly set up another Lewandowski goal in the 84th, when the Poland striker was denied by the crossbar.