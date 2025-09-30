FIFA fines El Salvador over racist incidents in qualifying match

EL SALVADOR: FIFA has sanctioned the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) for racist and discriminatory behaviour by fans during the CONCACAF qualifying match against Suriname for the 2026 World Cup.

FESFUT said on Monday that the world football governing body imposed a fine of $62,715 to be invested in a previously approved comprehensive anti-discrimination plan.

In addition, the next official match of the Salvadoran team must be played with a minimum closure of 15% of the approved capacity of the stadium, particularly in the stands behind the goals.

“FIFA, through its Disciplinary Committee, notified the imposition of sanctions on our Federation as a result of the incidents of racism and discrimination that occurred during the match between El Salvador and Suriname,” the country’s FA said in a statement.