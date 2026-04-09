PSG beats Liverpool 2-0 in Champions League quarterfinal 1st leg; Salah stays on bench

PARIS: Ousmane Dembélé had an off night but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added another solo goal to his collection as Paris Saint-Germain beat Liverpool 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Georgia star cut in from the left flank midway through the second half and, with typically quick feet, skipped past a defender and the goalkeeper before stroking in his team-leading eighth goal of the competition.

"We had chances to score more," Kvaratskhelia said. "But I think it's OK, 2-0 is good but we have to stay concentrated."

Désiré Doué put the defending champions ahead in the 11th minute with a deflected effort. The Ballon d'Or winner Dembélé then spurned three chances at Parc des Princes. PSG coach Luis Enrique said his side should have scored more.

"It's a pity, clearly, we played very well and deserved more goals," he said, adding that he was surprised that Liverpool played so defensively. "It's the first time under Arne Slot that they have played with five defenders this season."

Accepting his team was outplayed, Slot explained his decision to be so cautious.

"They have pace from everywhere all over the pitch, no matter where you look," he said. "They have so many weapons (and) the times when we tried to play high and aggressive they ripped us apart."