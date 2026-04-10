FIFA adds new even more expensive World Cup ticket categories

FIFA added new, even more expensive tiers of tickets for this year's World Cup, asking up to $4,105 for a front category 1 seat at the U.S. opener against Paraguay in Inglewood, California, on June 12.

Last week, FIFA had asked for a top price of $2,735 for category 1 tickets for the match but added new "front category" pricing.

FIFA also added a front category 2 tier to its ticket sales website without public announcement, asking $1,940 to $2,330 for those tickets for the U.S. opener. The new categories were first reported Thursday by The Athletic.

The World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19 in 16 cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Soccer's governing body had in its Sept. 9 "ticket products and categories" information called category 1 "the highest-priced seats, located primarily in the lower tier" but appears to have withheld some seats from that category. It had labeled category 2 as "positioned outside of category 1 areas, available in both lower and upper tiers."