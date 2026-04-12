Yamal shines as Barca thrash Espanyol to extend Liga lead

BARCELONA: Lamine Yamal set up two goals and scored another as Barcelona took a significant step towards defending their La Liga title with a 4-1 derby win over Espanyol on Saturday.

Ferran Torres netted twice with Yamal and Marcus Rashford finding the net late on as the Catalans moved nine points clear of second-placed rivals Real Madrid.

Real drew 1-1 against Girona on Friday and with seven games remaining, one of which is a Clasico at Camp Nou in May, Hansi Flick's side have a commanding lead.

Barca face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter-finals, aiming to fight back from a 2-0 first-leg defeat, but the coach still picked a strong side against Espanyol.

Midfielder Pedri Gonzalez and 18-year-old winger Yamal played the full match as Flick tried not to let the second leg disrupt the team's league campaign.

Flick said he would not accept his team slacking off despite their strong position.

"Every game has to start with the right attitude and right mentality, with only quality you will win nothing," said the German coach.

"I'm positive we can win La Liga but it's not done."