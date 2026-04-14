Maradona's birthplace repurposed as soup kitchen for Argentina's hungry

BUENOS AIRES: Diego Maradona would be happy, his fans say.

The childhood home of the late Argentine football legend has been transformed into a soup kitchen for people squeezed by President Javier Milei's austerity policies.

The needy can also ask for clothing at 523 Amazor street in the Buenos Aires suburb of Fiorito, where the player dubbed Argentina's "Golden Boy" grew up in grinding poverty.

In this neighborhood of around 50,000 people living in modest brick homes, dozens of murals depict key moments in the career of the illustrious number 10, who died in 2020 at the age of 60.

On Tuesday, a new trial for criminal negligence will begin of the seven-strong medical team that was caring for Maradona in his final days, as he was recovering from brain surgery.

In Fiorito, neighbors come and go to "Diego's house," as they call it, lugging containers which volunteers fill with chicken stew or other meals cooked in giant cauldrons in the yard.

Cumbia music -- Maradona's favorite genre -- blares from speakers.

If he were alive "Diego would say there is a lot of hunger and we have to help, because the need is so great," Diego Gavilan, one of the kitchen's beneficiaries, told AFP.